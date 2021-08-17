FUTURAX (FTXT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 84% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $27,865.95 and $62.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded down 93.7% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00363711 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001399 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.80 or 0.00979552 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

