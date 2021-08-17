Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Future to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF remained flat at $$49.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.99. Future has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $49.04.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

