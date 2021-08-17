FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $490.00

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 481 ($6.28), with a volume of 14914 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.27).

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £561.14 million and a P/E ratio of 41.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 436.56.

About FW Thorpe (LON:TFW)

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

