FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Issued By Cormark

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

PVG stock opened at C$12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -67.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.85.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

