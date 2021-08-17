FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PVG. National Bankshares upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.36.

Pretium Resources stock opened at C$12.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of C$10.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.13.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.