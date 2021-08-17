Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GALT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,895. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

