Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $284.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

