Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VIG stock opened at $163.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

