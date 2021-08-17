Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 97,304 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

