Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $163.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

