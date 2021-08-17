Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 539 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $284.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

