Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 5,990 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
