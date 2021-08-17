Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ GAMB opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.89.
Gambling.com Group Company Profile
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.