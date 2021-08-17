Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GAMB opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

