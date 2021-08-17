Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Holdings Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $168.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

