Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) rose 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Friday, May 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.3703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th.
About Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)
Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.
