GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €40.00 by Credit Suisse Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.29 ($42.69).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.33 ($0.39) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €38.12 ($44.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.37.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

