GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.59. 2,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

