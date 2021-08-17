Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,694,400 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the July 15th total of 15,335,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.2 days.

Shares of GELYF opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Geely Automobile in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

