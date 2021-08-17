General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after buying an additional 1,030,217 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $200.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $201.15. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

