Genesis Shards Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $1.15 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00135086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00158619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.31 or 0.99886704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.98 or 0.00917562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.35 or 0.06881727 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

