GenesisX (XGS) Market Capitalization Tops $53,288.12

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $53,288.12 and $13.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,816,051 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.