Genetron (GTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. Genetron has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

