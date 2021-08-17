Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) to Issue GBX 4 Dividend

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GEN opened at GBX 661 ($8.64) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 629.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.14. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 688 ($8.99).

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.