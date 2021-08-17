GeyserCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $462.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $84,536.68 and $462.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92,234.88 or 2.04964881 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,565,751 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

