GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 9,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 83,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

GigInternational1 Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIW)

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

