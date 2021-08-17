Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 5.4%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 6,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,372,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 32.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

