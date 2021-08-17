Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Down 5.4%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 6,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,372,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $526.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.