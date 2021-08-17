Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Gilead Sciences reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.73. 391,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,487,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 485,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 140.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,748.0% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

