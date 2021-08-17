Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.99

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 29742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

