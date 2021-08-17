Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Has $56.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 45.6% of Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $56,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $58,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.31. 422,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

