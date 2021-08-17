GlaxoSmithKline plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.523 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GlaxoSmithKline has a payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.18.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

