Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Global-e Online stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

