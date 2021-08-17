Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $80.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

GLBE stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.06.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

