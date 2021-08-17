GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0577 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $29,202.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,768.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.50 or 0.06927220 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $665.99 or 0.01455130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00386508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.68 or 0.00147873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.95 or 0.00587631 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00362025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00329976 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

