GoByte (GBX) Hits Market Cap of $395,176.98

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $395,176.98 and approximately $723.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000051 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000706 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.