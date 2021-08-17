Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Up 2.4%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 2,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 910,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $161,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $1,229,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

