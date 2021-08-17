Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. 4,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 17,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.84.

About Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

