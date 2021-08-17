GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,997 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 492,862 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after purchasing an additional 444,585 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,283,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,428,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion and a PE ratio of -38.03. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

GDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In other GoodRx news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,935,258.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,171,420.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,512,688 shares worth $53,634,893. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.