Goose Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $233,738.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $233,738.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00057215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00831882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00100383 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

