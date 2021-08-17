Gores Holdings VIII, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 24th

Gores Holdings VIII’s (NASDAQ:GIIXU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 24th. Gores Holdings VIII had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth $117,000.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

