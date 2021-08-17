GPT Group (ASX:GPT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.13

GPT Group (ASX:GPT) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from GPT Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09.

In related news, insider Robert (Bob) Johnston 420,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st.

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

