Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Graham worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 340.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham stock opened at $621.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $645.96. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $376.20 and a 52 week high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

