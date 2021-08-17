Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report sales of $215.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.82 million. Grand Canyon Education posted sales of $198.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $914.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $904.92 million to $924.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $995.20 million, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 22.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 525.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,563 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% in the second quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,440,000 after acquiring an additional 181,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

