Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 556,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $86,016,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 914,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $141,552,000 after acquiring an additional 45,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.47 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

