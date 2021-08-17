Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,638,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,889,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.53% of Graphic Packaging worth $29,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 133,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 393.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after buying an additional 782,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

GPK stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

