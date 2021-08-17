Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $529.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00380416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

