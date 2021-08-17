Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Great Ajax by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

