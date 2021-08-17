GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenSky stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

