GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.32

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 5535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.68.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

