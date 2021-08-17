GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.32

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 5535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
