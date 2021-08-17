GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.29

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $854.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.