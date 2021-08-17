GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.29

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $854.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.